"I’m in with all the people I look up to": Martin Garrix crowned world's no.1 DJ in annual mag rankings

Martin Garrix has scooped top spot in DJ Mag (opens in new tab)'s annual 100-strong run-down of the world's superstar DJs. It's the Dutchman's fourth win, following his three-year run between 2016 and 2019, and he displaces David Guetta, who took home the award for the last two years.

The win puts him behind compatriot Armin van Buuren, holding five no. 1 rankings. Guetta, a friend and mentor, has won three times, as has Tiësto.

“That’s very surreal, for me, to be in the list in general. I’m in with all the people I look up to," Garrix told DJ Mag.

"I started making music because of Tiësto, and I’m a huge David [Guetta] fan. I’m very grateful for the support and being included on the list. It’s very crazy.”

To mark the win the superstar DJ played out a set from the top of New York's iconic Empire State building.

“The view was incredible," he said "It was bizarre. There were some funny tweets we saw, because we didn’t announce anything and people were wondering why at 3AM there was this crazy light show going on.

"I think we started recording at 2.30 AM. It was fine, I had so much adrenaline from being there, it was very special."

The DJ Mag poll takes in over a million votes from 243 countries, and you can check out the full top 100 here.