Illuminate your pedalboard with RockBoard’s LED Light

Great news for not-so-sure-footed pedal stompers: RockBoard has announced an LED Light designed specially for guitar pedalboards.

The LED Light features a three-hole mounting clamp to attach to most pedalboard designs, including the company’s RockBoard pedalboards.

Four brightness levels and six colour settings (white, red, green, blue, yellow and pink) are available, while the light can be powered by a standard 9V DC power supply.

The RockBoard LED Light is available now for €39/£34. See Warwick for more info.