Superbooth 2022: IK Multimedia’s Uno Synth Pro is back in black

SUPERBOOTH 2022: We’d be lying if we told you that IK Multimedia has brought an all-new synth to Superbooth, but it has brought a limited-edition version of an existing one. Uno Synth Pro Black Edition is - surprise surprise - a black edition of the Uno Synth Pro, the sparky little touch synth that landed last year.
This new version features the same analogue architecture as the original, so you get three discrete oscillators plus noise generator, pulse-width modulation and hard sync, a continuously variable wave shape, FM and ring modulation.
There are also dual-state variable filters with 24 modes - these can operate in series or parallel - and a 16-slot modulation matrix. Editing can take place on the unit or by using the free PC/Mac editor.
Connectivity includes 2x CV/Gate I/O, 5-pin and USB MIDI I/O, audio input (to filters, FX or pass-through) and balanced stereo and headphone outputs. The 256 presets are user-editable, there’s a 10-mode arpeggiator and a 64-step sequencer with more than 40 parameters. CV/gate automation is here, too.
It appears that only the desktop version of the Uno Synth Pro is getting the limited edition treatment - there’s no mention of a black keyboard version. It’s available now for the special introductory price of $350/€350.
Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.