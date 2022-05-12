Superbooth 2022: IK Multimedia’s Uno Synth Pro is back in black

SUPERBOOTH 2022 : We’d be lying if we told you that IK Multimedia has brought an all-new synth to Superbooth, but it has brought a limited-edition version of an existing one. Uno Synth Pro Black Edition is - surprise surprise - a black edition of the Uno Synth Pro , the sparky little touch synth that landed last year.

This new version features the same analogue architecture as the original, so you get three discrete oscillators plus noise generator, pulse-width modulation and hard sync, a continuously variable wave shape, FM and ring modulation.

There are also dual-state variable filters with 24 modes - these can operate in series or parallel - and a 16-slot modulation matrix. Editing can take place on the unit or by using the free PC/Mac editor.

Connectivity includes 2x CV/Gate I/O, 5-pin and USB MIDI I/O, audio input (to filters, FX or pass-through) and balanced stereo and headphone outputs. The 256 presets are user-editable, there’s a 10-mode arpeggiator and a 64-step sequencer with more than 40 parameters. CV/gate automation is here, too.

It appears that only the desktop version of the Uno Synth Pro is getting the limited edition treatment - there’s no mention of a black keyboard version. It’s available now for the special introductory price of $350/€350.