Ihsahn talks guitar gear overhauls and Emperor's black-metal legacy

At a time when grunge was killing off the peroxide glam heavyweights that dominated much of the '80s, and even bands like Metallica were starting to soften the edge they built their name on, Emperor were one of the first to emerge in the much-publicised second wave of black metal - a scene which soon became engulfed in controversy through its association with church burnings and violent behaviour.

“We were 100% dedicated to our music because there no big scene,” continues Ihsahn, when asked if it was like his early band was operating on the edge of the world, lost in Scandinavia’s arctic forests far beyond the reaches of any record labels or industry commerce.

“But there was no thought in our minds that this would become a livelihood. There was no potential career; there was just passion.

Our first album had absolutely no commercial ambitions. It was purely artistic motives that drove us and that's why I think people still feel attached to these albums

“It might sound pompous, but our first album had absolutely no commercial ambitions. It was purely artistic motives that drove us and that's why I think people still feel attached to these albums. They were purely a product of that time, not tainted by anything creatively.

“That's why I pay no thought to what the listeners or industry want to hear. I'm still here because of that uncompromising attitude - there's no commercial motivation. Obviously, making a living is very helpful in sustaining the music and the passion, but it has to be in that order.”

With Emperor’s second album, Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and the band now rehearsing the material for a small handful of shows, their leader retraces his steps back to when he was slowly becoming a figurehead in the most notorious music scene in heavy history.

You almost wonder if it was even possible for him to grasp the sheer magnitude of the sounds that were pouring out of his mind…

“At that point, we were stuck in a strange bubble,” admits the singer/guitarist.

“Emperor is an entity that felt more important to us with time. Anthems… is very special to me because it was the first album written and prepared as a whole - while our debut was a collection of old and new songs. Also, the lyrics on the debut were co-written, but this one was me taking on more lyrics and music.

“That's probably why I'm more personally attached to it. I was finding a lot of death metal to be one-dimensional aggression, so what differentiated black metal was the ability to scream out despair or sadness. It had more emotional depth, in a sense.

“Anthems… was the expansion of the orchestral elements we found on the first album,” he adds.

“I felt like I'd found a formula - extreme metal is usually very set in how it deviates from the traditional pop/rock formula. So my last solo album, Arktis, was me writing regular songs - not trying to sound pop, but rather adopt that mentality.

“I wanted to keep the elements simple, base each song off a few ideas and build from there. That's more of a challenge for listeners, too: when you improvise, they don't know what you're going for! You can get away with anything.”