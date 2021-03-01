If you like Surf Green the Fender Custom Shop has a treat for you

Fender is celebrating one of its most loved classic finishes with the Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection – and they are going all-out.

The collection is the idea of Master Builders Paul Waller and Ron Thorn and each Fender Master Builder was able to choose a different iconic year to showcase with their own vintage-inspired guitar painted with Fender’s Surf Green finish. But the Custom shop team went even further.

(Image credit: Fender )

They added matching guitar amps, effects pedals and even a custom painted Gretsch drum kit to complement Master Builder Dennis Galuszka’s ‘63 Esquire guitar below.

(Image credit: Fender)

The collection's six amps will be available both in both custom built and production line models, as well as two matching effects pedals – a Boost and Tremolo – that are handbuilt by Fender’s Vice President,R&D, Guitars Stan Cotey.

Look out for the collection at authorised Fender Custom Shop dealers.