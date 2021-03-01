If you like Surf Green the Fender Custom Shop has a treat for you

Fender is celebrating one of its most loved classic finishes with the Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection – and they are going all-out.
The collection is the idea of Master Builders Paul Waller and Ron Thorn and each Fender Master Builder was able to choose a different iconic year to showcase with their own vintage-inspired guitar painted with Fender’s Surf Green finish. But the Custom shop team went even further.
They added matching guitar amps, effects pedals and even a custom painted Gretsch drum kit to complement Master Builder Dennis Galuszka’s ‘63 Esquire guitar below.
The collection's six amps will be available both in both custom built and production line models, as well as two matching effects pedals – a Boost and Tremolo – that are handbuilt by Fender’s Vice President,R&D, Guitars Stan Cotey.
Look out for the collection at authorised Fender Custom Shop dealers.