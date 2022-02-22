Idris Elba moving away from acting career to focus on producing electronic music

Idris Elba, the actor known for portraying Stringer Bell in The Wire and DCI John Luther in BBC's crime drama of the same name, has announced a departure from acting to focus on his career in electronic music.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor said he plans to "lean away" from acting work in order to give him more time and space to pursue music. “The thing about making music is it’s a very consuming process,” he said. “It’s very difficult to shoot a movie and then go off into the studio or make a song. It’s like trying to build a soufflé while making a brick wall.”

“Some may think, well, it will be the death of your acting if your music’s shit,” he continued. “I’ve dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years. So now I’m at peace and I’ve chosen: This is what I’m doing, and I’m going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it.”

This isn't the first we've heard of Elba's musical ambitions. The actor has long balanced a successful career as a DJ with his on-screen endeavours, performing at events such as Coachella and Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour.

He's also become increasingly visible as a producer and artist, collaborating with everyone from Macklemore and Wiley to Paul McCartney. Elba released a new track, Fudge, via his own label, 7Wallace, last year. Check out the video below.