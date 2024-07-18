"I think the speakers in your amplifier have the largest single impact on guitar tone": This guitarist seeks to proves it

One thing that has been striking about amp modelling for me is how much difference speakers make. Trialling IRs and Universal Audio's speaker emulations makes a startling difference to how amp models sound and it made me realise how much I'd overlooked this impact with physical tube amps. I'll often look to change anything but the speaker.

It's something the Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon highlighted in our interview last year as a much-overlooked part of your signal chain, and I remembered him quoting Weber Speakers owner TA Weber when he said, "Speakers have the last word". But trying different options out in real life isn't exactly easy.

It involves more money, as well as time to fit and trial different speakers. The convenience to switch out elements of your signals chain is one of the great things about modelling. Still, I couldn't help wondering how different combinations would sound in a real valve amp side by side. Well, step forward Landon Bailey.

5 Different Speakers in the Same Amplifier - Iâ€™m Stunned - YouTube Watch On

Landon regularly makes excellent videos on all types of guitar subjects on his YouTube channel and this one is a real ear-opener. Using a Revv D25 valve combo as his platform he tries five different 12-inch speakers to illustrate his point about how much difference they can make.

A Celestion Ruby, Greenback, Jensen C12Q, Emience Cannabis Rex and the amp's stock Celestion Vintage 30. You need to see the video above to hear for yourself but for fairness and accuracy, Landon re-amps a clean signal through the amp with each different speaker so we can hear the exact same example of his playing with a Heritage H535 through each one.

Landon's diligence in using a reliable testing method to go down the rabbit hole is appreciated and he's even provided links to the WAV files for those who want to hear more detail that YouTube streaming can provide.

Spoiler: The differences really are significant between these speakers as he tries them with clean playing on max volume and the amp's gain and boost. One speaker really doesn't work on high volumes and clips, three emerge as Landon's favourites. But you may feel differently.

"I just know from playing different speakers over the years, some sound good and some don't," reflects Landon. "It's a personal preference." I guess you just have to go and find yours!

