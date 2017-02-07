The Tone Doctor: how to replace guitar amp speakers

During the making of this feature, I was able to fit and compare six different types of 12-inch Celestion speaker in my old Deluxe Reverb, including original vintage models, writes Simon Law. Here, I’ve included my ‘tasting notes’ for each speaker, which reveal how dramatically a 10-minute speaker swap can change the voice and character of your amp.

After putting each speaker through its paces with clean tones first, a Maxon SD9 Sonic Distortion was used for overdrive. Here are the results...

The first speaker on the test bench was the Celestion Alnico Gold. The Alnico Gold driver is an up-rated version of the fabled Alnico Blue that was famously fitted in the early Vox AC30 amplifiers.

The rating of this speaker is 50 watts as opposed to the 15-watt rating of the original Blue variety. It features an Alnico magnet and a small voice coil, and all of this adds up to a very vintage and sweet-sounding speaker.

According to Celestion, these speakers are modelled on a nicely worn-in original, and I can hear this during our test. Straight out of the box, it’s organic and slightly loose sounding with a lovely warmth in the bottom end. The treble response is chimey with a hint of natural compression.

I would rate this speaker highly for early blues and rock tones - but even for country playing, where the compression helps a clean note sing.

(Image credit: Joby Sessions/Future)

Next up was an old favourite of many players, the Classic Lead 80. This speaker is rated at 80 watts. It came onto the scene in the late 1970s when guitarists needed a bigger, bolder speaker for lead playing.

I found this speaker sounded best when used with the amp cranked up loud and not so much when used with an overdrive pedal. It had an enormous bass response, yet, for me, the top end was slightly dull sounding - that doesn’t mean it’s a ‘bad’ speaker, but it wasn’t ideally suited for my amp.

I would rate this speaker for big, powerchord playing and old-school hair metal where you need to move air without making ears bleed! And it gets a big thumbs up for those Spandex and hairspray moments…

(Image credit: Joby Sessions/Future)

Third on the test bench was a huge favourite of mine, the 75-watt G12 H75 Creamback.

This speaker’s name derives from the colour of the back cover, which changed from green to cream in the early 70s, using Pulsonic (pre-’73) and RIC (to ’75) cones. It’s similar in a lot of ways to the Classic Lead, but, to my mind at least, has way more character and finesse.

Once again, the bass response was massive with a definite ‘squawk’ in the midrange. The top end was smooth with no harshness at all. This speaker sounded great when pushed hard and when used with an overdrive pedal.

Again, maybe not the best match to this particular amplifier. However, I would rate this speaker highly for classic 60s and 70s rock, as it has a real ‘British rock’ voice.

(Image credit: Joby Sessions/Future)

Fourth on the test bench was a fairly new 50-watt model and this was my absolute favourite of all the speakers - the Celestion ‘A-Type’.

Usually, Celestions have a bold midrange and unmistakable top and bottom, but this speaker is totally different - it’s designed to be ‘American’ voiced, from which we may infer that the sound of classic Fender amps was a benchmark.

The first thing that hit me was the scoop in the midrange making it sound way more ‘forgiving’ and less brash and upfront. For me, this helped the chimey sound of my amp really shine through without being muddied by excess midrange. The bass response was also slightly ‘tamer’ than the other speakers making it sit better in the mix generally.

When pushed hard, there was a lovely amount of overdrive that was consistent right through the spectrum. When I hit the overdrive pedal it stayed strong and didn’t weaken anywhere. This is a very good speaker. It had such a three dimensional tone, you almost imagine you were playing in stereo!

Personally, I find it hard to imagine many players who wouldn’t enjoy this speaker’s natural articulation and response. But again, there are no ‘rules’ to what sounds good to you - try as many as possible in your amp, with your rig, and let your ears be the judge.

(Image credit: Joby Sessions/Future)

The last two speakers on the bench were a couple of original vintage drivers, both well-loved types harking back to the 1970s.

First up was the 25-watt G12 M ‘Blackback’. This speaker was a classic speaker used in many of the Marshall 4x12s from ’75 when Kurt-Mueller cones were introduced and creambacks went dark.

Used alone, it has its work cut out handling even a small combo’s output, but in a four-speaker cabinet it comes completely alive. As you’d expect with its relatively low power rating, this speaker exhibited classic speaker ‘breakup’ when you hit it even a little hard, which again was instantly recognisable.

It’s a true rocker: not all that useful for clean playing, so country and smooth jazz is probably out. But for rock, especially at lower volume levels, it gets a big thumbs-up. It’s not the most versatile - but it’s woody, dirty character will put a smile on your face.

(Image credit: Joby Sessions/Future)

Finally, I got to try a G12-S rated at a lowly 20 watts that was kindly loaned to us, like the G12M, by the ever-helpful Paul Gough at Zilla Cabs.

Well, what can I say about this speaker? If mushy peas decided to play guitar, then they would need this speaker! That said, this vintage driver would be perfect in a tiny studio amp, especially in an amp set aside for dirty tones.

Maybe two or four of them (if you could find them) would work better in a cab together, but for me this was just a bit of fun. It did sound good though, just not for me or for any real volume. However, another player might disagree. One thing it ain’t, though, is clean and pristine!