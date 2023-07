Baritone guitars are a lot more prevalent on stages than they used to be, but for Petter Carlson they're the only choice in his work with Norwegian heavy rock duo Pil & Bue.

The Scandinavian band released their new album Special Agents on Indie Recordings earlier this year and it's full of monolithic riffs and progressive flair. We've already seen Petter's pedalboard, but we can also thank Duesenberg's Starplayer Baritone D6 for the tones. And it turns out it was a gift…