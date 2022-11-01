"I AM IN SHAMBLES!": Taylor Swift on taking all top 10 slots of the Billboard 100 songs chart

Taylor Swift's new album Midnights has already made her only the sixth artist in history to rack up more than 10 LPs at No1 on the US Billboard album charts. Now, Swift has moved on to total domination of the equivalent single tracks rundown, securing each and every slot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart's top 10.

Anti-Hero (above), leads the rout at number 1, giving Swift her 9th US No. 1. In the process she also surpasses Drake and The Beatles for the biggest top-of-the-rank stakeout, doubling their records of 5 each in 2021 and 1964.

Swift - dubbed "the music industry" by some fans - was understandably delighted, tweeting in response, "I AM IN SHAMBLES".

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYAOctober 31, 2022 See more

Since its release on 21 October, Midnights has already racked up more than 1 million sales, and garnered the most 1st week sales of any album since Swift's own 2017 release Reputation.

Not bad for a songwriter who has dealt with more than her fair share of shade from supposedly more serious artists like Daman Albarn, who questioned her creative credentials earlier this year, before the Blur and Gorillaz star was forced to apologise following a furious backlash.

That full, Swiftian top 10, then...

1. Anti-Hero

2. Lavender Haze

3. Maroon

4. Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)

5. Midnight Rain

6. Bejeweled

7. Question…?

8. You’re On Your Own, Kid

9. Karma

10. Vigilante Shit