Holy guacamole! It’s a Smashed Avocado Green Strat

Squier has revealed a Fender Special Run of Vintage Modified ’70s Strats in perhaps the company’s most hipster finish yet, Smashed Avocado Green.

The highly limited colour offers a greener tinge on Fender’s classic blonde finishes, but is otherwise spec’d as per the original electric guitar.

That means three Duncan Designed SC-101 single coil pickups, a C-shaped maple neck with 9.5” radius Indian laurel fingerboard, ’70s-style large headstock and vintage-style Synchronized tremolo.

The limited-edition model is exclusive to UK retailer GuitarGuitar, where it costs £249. Fingers crossed for a wider launch further down the line…