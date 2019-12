Portland, Oregon-based pedal builder Mr Black is perhaps best known for its Eterna shimmer reverbs, but for its latest offering, it’s gone seriously heavy with the DoomStick Fuzz.

With just a single, oversized knob to control volume, the DoomStick promises pure, undistilled fuzz tones, with an aggressive fixed gate to keep noise at bay. That's all there is to it.

The DoomStick Fuzz is available now for $89.95 from Mr Black Pedals.