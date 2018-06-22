Historic hardware: Gretsch Country Gentleman

Chet Atkins is to Gretsch what Les Paul is to Gibson. Their endorsement of electric guitars, let alone their influence on the development of music technology and recording technique, is legendary. And, as well as being among the leading artists in their field, they also had more than a passing interest in science, engineering and inventing new technology - they were what you might call ‘renaissance men’.

Born in 1924, Chester Burton Atkins - better known as Chet Atkins - is widely regarded as one of the 20th century’s most influential guitarists. Sometimes referred to as the ‘Country Gentleman’ or ‘Mr Guitar’ Chet’s direct involvement with recorded sound and the development of guitar technology, not to mention his highly distinctive fingerstyle technique, helped shape the future of the electric guitar.

The 6122 Chet Atkins Country Gentleman (often referred to as the ‘Country Gent’) represents a landmark in the history of guitar evolution

In addition to playing guitar, Chet was interested in developing new sounds and wore many hats in the music industry. He helped create some of the most important recordings in the history of popular music while working as a record producer for the likes of Dolly Parton, the Everly Brothers and Elvis Presley. Also, while in the process of producing Jim Reeves’ work he created what later on became widely known as the ‘Nashville Sound’.

Although Chet pledged allegiance to Gibson after parting ways with the Baldwin-company-owned Gretsch brand at the end of the 70s (bringing not only his name as an endorsee, but also the names of his classic Gretsch guitar models the ‘Country Gentleman’ and ‘Tennessean’), he is more commonly remembered for his association with four Gretsch models that appeared in the 1950s - the 6120 Chet Atkins Hollow Body/Nashville, the 6121 Chet Atkins Solid Body, the 6122 Chet Atkins Country Gentleman, and the 6119 Chet Atkins Tennessean, released in 1954, 1955, 1957 and 1958 respectively.

During this time, Chet spearheaded several technical developments alongside Gretsch’s Jimmie Webster and inventor Ray Butts, culminating in the release of the 6122 Chet Atkins Country Gentleman. It was the result of Chet’s direct consultation as a well-seasoned and forward-thinking performer, and featured new, upgraded design specifications to enhance quality of sound and playability, while addressing some of the practical issues inherent with the use of electric guitars.

The 6122 Chet Atkins Country Gentleman (often referred to as the ‘Country Gent’) represents a landmark in the history of guitar evolution. Locating clean and original examples from their initial 1957 debut can be very difficult, so we were pleased to have the opportunity to visit a collection in the UK that featured guitar number 32 from the inaugural run of 50 Country Gents manufactured by Gretsch’s Brooklyn workshop more than 60 years ago. Not only is the instrument in pristine authentic condition, but the case, tags and paperwork have also remained miraculously intact.