Hiss or miss? 2getheraudio’s V1nylla plugin emulates the scratch and crackle of your old LPs

It’s not just real vinyl records and turntables that are enjoying a revival at the moment; the medium’s distinctive sound is a big favourite among today’s producers, with all manner of plugins seeking to emulate it. The latest of these is V1nylla, a new processor from 2getheraudio.

All the controls you’d expect are here - Flutter, Crackle and Hiss - and you can shape the effects by drawing curves with your mouse. You can select your record speed, too, and there’s an adjustable vinyl stop/start effect.

Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, V1nylla can be tried for free, and the full price is $49. However, there’s also a discounted price of $29 for students and those on a limited budget, or you can simply name your price (a minimum applies). Whichever option you go for, 10% of the purchase price can be directed to charity.