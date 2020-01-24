More

Hiss or miss? 2getheraudio’s V1nylla plugin emulates the scratch and crackle of your old LPs

By ()

Is it worth a flutter?

It’s not just real vinyl records and turntables that are enjoying a revival at the moment; the medium’s distinctive sound is a big favourite among today’s producers, with all manner of plugins seeking to emulate it. The latest of these is V1nylla, a new processor from 2getheraudio.

All the controls you’d expect are here - Flutter, Crackle and Hiss - and you can shape the effects by drawing curves with your mouse. You can select your record speed, too, and there’s an adjustable vinyl stop/start effect. 

Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, V1nylla can be tried for free, and the full price is $49. However, there’s also a discounted price of $29 for students and those on a limited budget, or you can simply name your price (a minimum applies). Whichever option you go for, 10% of the purchase price can be directed to charity.

Find out more on the 2getheraudio website.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info