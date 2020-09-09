More

High Score is a nostalgic ‘80s chiptune soft synth designed by a former Moog Music engineer

By (, , )

David Molnar wants you to put some coins in the slot on Kickstarter

He may have spent his career designing gear for the likes of Moog Music and Line 6, but David Molnar says that there was always one product he wanted to make: an instrument that recreated the sounds and music from ‘80s video games.

Well, now he’s gone and made it; High Score is a Kontakt-powered synth that promises fat leads, retro basses and arpeggiated chords, and is stuffed with ‘80s-inspired presets. There are also computer speech sounds that can be played back at the press of a key.

High Score features three wave generators with noise, envelopes and LFOs, plus a filter and step arpeggiator. There are also note delay and speaker simulator effects, while the randomizer will generate a random sound in the category of your choice.

High Score runs in both Kontakt 6 and the free Kontakt 6 Player (VST/AU/AAX) and is currently on Kickstarter. It could be yours for as little as £29 if you go for the early bird pledge, though other pledge options - such as the £250 one that could get your own custom word or phrase in the software - are also available.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info