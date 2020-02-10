“Hey Bob!”: Herbie Hancock has signed a vintage Minimoog synth, and you could win it

The Bob Moog Foundation has managed to secure the signature of another synth legend for its latest raffle. Jazz great Herbie Hancock has put some ink on the back of a vintage Minimoog, also adding a musical staff and the words “Hey Bob!”.

The synth was already valued at $5,000, and with Hancock’s mark on there, that figure is almost certain to rise. He joins the likes of Stevie Wonder , Dr. Fink of Prince and the Revolution , Jan Hammer, and Rick Wakeman in signing Moog synths that have then been raffled off for charity.

The beneficiaries in question this time are Dr Bob’s SoundSchool, the Bob Moog Foundation’s educational project, and the new Moogseum in Asheville, NC. Tickets cost $25 each, though you can also buy five for $100, 12 for $200 or 35 for $500. A total of 4,500 will be made available.

“We are honored to have Herbie Hancock’s participation in our educational and historic preservation work through this raffle,” said Michelle Moog-Koussa, Executive Director of the Bob Moog Foundation.

“Beyond his immense talent and stunning career, we are deeply gratified that he understands and embraces the importance of our educational work with young children. As we inspire them through science and music, they become our future.”

Commenting on his involvement in the raffle, Herbie Hancock said: “The Bob Moog Foundation is carrying on the educational mission of Bob Moog, ensuring that the future will be left in the hands of young people who are constantly creating, constantly breaking barriers.

“I support the Foundation in their work with Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool because our future depends on inspiring today’s young children. They are our future.”