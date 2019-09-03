Here's what our Young Guitarist of the Year 2019 stands to win

The live final of the Young Guitarist of the Year competition - powered by Ernie Ball - takes place on 21 September at the UK Guitar Show. We recently revealed our three finalists and now we can lift the lid on the generous prize list, courtesy of sponsor Ernie Ball.

The winner of this year's Young Guitarist of the Year final will take home a Sterling by Music Man Majesty guitar, worth approximate £975. The guitar, designed in conjunction with John Petrucci, features a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, locking tuners, HH pickup configuration and a control system that includes a built-in push/push 12dB active volume boost.

In addition, the winner will take home a goody bag containing Ernie Ball Expression Overdrive and Ambient Delay pedals, a capo, a 10ft cable, a 25ft cable, a pack of patch cables, a black poly pro strap, an Ernie Ball toolkit, guitar polish and cloth, a Flextune clip-on tuner, a Powerpeg winder, a Pick Buddy pick holder and 12 sets of strings.

All-in that's a combined prize value of £1,665 for the winner. Finally, our two remaining Young Guitarist finalists will not go home empty-handed, with each of them gaining the above goody bag (worth £690) for their efforts.

Want to watch the live final?

The Young Guitarist of the Year 2019 final - powered by Ernie Ball - will take place on Saturday 21 September at the UK Guitar Show, held at The Business Design Centre, London. Visit the UK Guitar Show website for tickets.