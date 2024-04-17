Henry Mancini tribute album features Quincy Jones conducting John Williams and Herbie Hancock on the Peter Gunn theme, and Lizzo trading flute licks with James Galway on the Pink Panther

On what would have been his 100th birthday, the family of legendary American musician and composer Henry Mancini has announced a new tribute album that features Lizzo, Michael Bublé, Quincy Jones and many more.

The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions - Henry Has Company will be released on 21 June, and is preceded by a new recording of Peter Gunn that was conducted by Quincy Jones - who once described Mancini as a mentor - and also features John Williams, Herbie Hancock and Arturo Sandoval.

We also have the tantalising prospect of a new version of the Pink Panther theme featuring flautists Lizzo and Sir James Galway. Lizzo has previously said that Galway’s The Man With The Golden Flute album “changed the trajectory” of her life, and the pair performed together at the Met Gala in 2023.

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) A photo posted by on

Elsewhere, Michael Bublé will give us a presumably smooth-as-silk take on Moon River. On his involvement in the project, the Canadian crooner commented: “When the Mancini family calls and asks you to be a part of honouring the legacy of a genius you say thank you so very much I would love to be there… you say yes!”

Other guests on the album include Snarky Puppy (Baby Elephant Walk) and Stevie Wonder, who features on a second recording of Moon River.

Mancini was a towering figure in 20th century music and viewed as one of the greatest film composers of all time. His songs have been performed by the likes of Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Elton John and R.E.M., and the tribute album - which will be released on 21 June - is just one of several activities being planned in his centenary year. These include a concert at the Hollywood Bowl featuring Michael Bublé, and an installation in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at its Cleveland Rocks gallery.