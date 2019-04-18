Hear how Boss plans to change the tube amp game with this in-studio Waza Tube Amp Expander demo

Boss has set out to “modernise the tube amp experience” with the Waza Tube Amp Expander, and we were among the first to experience the innovative reactive load box first-hand in a studio environment, which we’ve captured in this exclusive demo video.

The clip features blues-rock virtuoso Simon McBride providing the licks, while Boss European sales manager Matt Knight guides you through the box’s formidable array of features.

The Waza Tube Amp Expander combines a host of functionality in one unit, including a variable reactive load, active analog power stage, mic’d cab sim, IR loader and USB recording interface.

There are also compressor, delay and reverb effects onboard, with the option of deep editing via software, plus a wide range of connections and the ability to store 10 onboard setups.

The Waza Tube Amp Expander is available from July for £1,143. See Boss for more info.