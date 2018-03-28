Headstrong Amps introduces the Corduroy Amp

Headstrong Amps, famed for its hand-wired Princeton Reverb replicas, has announced the Corduroy Amp, a hand-wired recreation of the 1961-63 Fender 6G3 Brown Deluxe.

The Corduroy packs 20 watts of power, delivered via two 6V6 power tubes with Bias Vary tremolo, plus normal and bright channels.

Housed in a solid pine cabinet, the 1x12” combo features an Alessandro-designed Eminence GA-SC64 speaker - it’s also available as a head and 1x10” combo.

The Corduroy Amp is available now starting at $1,850. Head over to Headstrong Amps for more info.