Has Slash just parted ways with Marshall after 30 years to sign with Magnatone amps?

The Edge is using amp pedals, now what? With a number of signature tube amps and a 30-year history of playing its stacks, the last artist we'd predict to fly the Marshall Amplification nest is Slash. But whether he is or not, we do know he's signed wth Magnatone and the US company now working on a "killer" new signature version of its Super Super Fifty-Nine M-80 tube amp for the Guns N' Roses man.

“I used a Magnatone 50-watt M-80 in the studio earlier this year and was blown away by how it sounded,” said Slash in a statement announcing the move. “Since then, I've been working with Magnatone on a 100-watt version of the M-80 and I absolutely love what they have come up with. It’s killer.”

Billy Gibbons already has a limited edition signature M-80 with Magnatone, and the company is understandably giddy to have another icon in its stable. But while its easy to assume a signature model means exclusivity, we can't imagine Slash is going to put all his existing Marshalls into storage never to be seen again.

“We could not be more excited that Slash embraced our quality engineering and commitment to tone excellence as the platform for designing his next generation of Signature amplifiers,” says Rod Washburn the General Manager of Magnatone.

“We are thrilled to welcome Slash to Magnatone and with his signature tone and style, our Master Collection of models will be taken to the next level,” adds Ted Kornblum, President & CEO, Magnatone.

Slash is set to co-design the new signature model amp and 4x12 cab with Magnatone engineer Obeid Khan. It's due out in early 2024 when Slash will be touring it with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.