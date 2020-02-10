Harley Benton's new DC-Junior FAT Faded Cherry unveiled for preorder

Thomann's Harley Benton brand is offering some very affordable takes on classic outlines lately – its SC Junior being a case in point. Now it's added a doublecut Harley Benton DC-Junior FAT Faded Cherry model to the line boasting some serious specs for a £210 asking price.

Faded Cherry finish, mahogany body, ebony 'board on a "fat '59" chunky neck and the company's Roswell P90D stacked STK4P alnico-5 dog ear humbucker in the bridge tick some desirable boxes. It even has a coil-split accessible via push-pull to widen your tone options.

The Harley Benton DC-Junior FAT Faded Cherry is available to preorder now. Head over to Thomann.com to check it out.