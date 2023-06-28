Harley Benton's 25th Anniversary guitars and basses get a funksome demo

By Rob Laing
published

Every new model gets an airing in this showcase performance from Funky Times

Harley Benton's 25th Anniversary models have been a big hit and flying off the virtual shelves over at the Thomann site. But what better way to showcase this eight-model lineup of electric guitars and basses than to hear them all in a band scenario in the very capable hands of the band Funky Times.

 

The Firemist-finished Anniversary lineup included the ever popular ST S-tyle, Fusion-T and III, TE, JA and SC models, alongside Enhanced and JB bass guitars. All at really impressive prices. 

Check out the full range over at Thomann while you still can. 

