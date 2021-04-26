Harley Benton unveils the TableAmp V2 – a vintage-inspired desktop practice amp for guitarists, uke players and singers

Blurring the line between home audio equipment and the guitar amplifier, Harley Benton has unveiled the very smart vintage-inspired TableAmp V2.

Featuring a 5" bass woofer and a tweeter, the TableAmp V2 is designed as a practical home practice solution for electric and acoustic guitar players, ukuleles and singers.

It features a TRS/XLR input, plus Bluetooth for streaming auxiliary audio sources. Sing along, play along... Or just stream some music to it and use it as a portable sound system.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton ) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton ) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton )

The straightforward control panel features dials for guitar/mic volume, bass and treble, digital reverb, master volume, and a switch for Bluetooth pairing. Alternatively, hook up your mp3 player or aux source via the 3.5mm input and off you go. There is also a headphones output for silent practice.

While there are more fully featured amps that do the home audio aesthetic very well – the Positive Grid Spark 40, and Yamaha's THR series spring to mind – this is insanely competitively priced, exclusively available via Thomann for £56 / €78. And it looks the part.

See Harley Benton or go direct to Thomann for more details.