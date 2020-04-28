Harley Benton reveals affordable 7- and 8-string MultiScale guitars

Harley Benton continues its commitment to heavy tones, following on from the exciting specs of the new Amarok series, with the announcement of new MultiScale 7- and 8-string guitars. And again, the prices are going to make a lot of people happy.
The MultiScale-7 and 8 guitars feature fanned fret design to make the most of their extended range potential.
The MultiScale-7 features Black Satin Burst and Trans Red finish options with burl maple veneer and basswood basswood body. The fretboard is Jatoba on a 5-ply maple/nato bolt-on neck with modern-C profile.
The pickups are Harley Benton's own Roswell PFH7 ferrite magnet closed humbuckers.
But how low can you go? The MultiScale-8 offers 686mm scale length on the bottom string and similar build specs to the 7-string elsewhere. But this time, finish options are Black Satin Burst and Emerald Burst.
Again, there are 24 fanned medium jumbo frets but instead of the 48mm nut width of the seven-string, this measures 54mm.
Both models feature WSC locking tuners.
With the prices of multi-scale guitars usually pricing curious players out, it's good to see these coming in at £249 for the MultiScale-7 and £338 for the Emerald MultiScale-8. The Black Satin Burst option is currently priced at £348.
Both models are available now over at Thomann.com