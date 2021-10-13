More

Harley Benton reveals its new MiniStomp effects pedals

By

Because there's always room for one more pedal on the 'board – but how about 27?

Pedalboard space; the struggle is real for guitarists. There's just never enough room, is there? The only solution is to downsize, not the pedalboard of course. That would be ridiculous! No, we need smaller effects pedals. Many brands have answered the call, and now Harley Benton has a new line for that 'just one more' pedal mindset. Introducing the MiniStomp series…

There's 27 MiniStomp pedals – many inspired by the circuits of classic models and ranging in price from £16.80/€19 to £29/€35 with distortions, delays, overdrives, modulations, EQs and… well we give you the full breakdown below.

The pedals are small, light (133 g) with a current draw to match (20 mA).

Note - the MiniStomp Copy Paste digital looper pedal is yet to go on sale on the Thomann site and we don't have an image for it yet. It will offer 15 minutes of looping time.

Sucker Punch (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • For electric guitar & bass
  • Metal distortion with Classic or Extreme modes
  • Distortion and Contour controls
  • Output volume control

Big Fur (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Fuzz effect pedal for electric guitar
  • Rich and creamy fuzz tone inspired by "the classic fuzz pedal"
  • Tone, Volume and Sustain controls

Hot Mod (£29/€31)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • 11 modulation effects
  • True bypass Level, speed and depth controls
  • Modulation type selector knob

Spinner (£29/€31)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Rotary speaker simulator
  • Vibe/Chorus
  • Level, Speed and Intensity controls

Fast Lane (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Flanger pedal 
  • Inspired by "industry standard circuit"
  • Classic analog-style flanger effects
  • Freeze/Normal toggle switch
  • Color, Speed and Range controls

Shaft (£29//€31)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Deep Blue (£TBC)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Digital reverb
  • Room, Shimmer, Spring modes
  • Mix, Tone and Decay controls

Alien Signal (£TBC)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Bit crusher effect pedal
  • HP / Normal / LP toggle-switch
  • Mix, Bit and Crush controls

MicroCAB (£29/€35) 

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Classic cabinet simulator
  • 11 cabinet options
  • Volume and Color control
  • Cabinet type selector knob

Edgy (£29/€35)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Digital delay
  • Delay time up to 838ms
  • Mod/Normal toggle switch
  • Level, Regen and Time controls

Magnum D.I (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • DI-box with cabinet simulator
  • -20dB - +20dB gain switch
  • Cab simulator on/off switch
  • Unbalanced jack input, balanced and unbalanced outputs
  • Ground lift function

The Deep (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Five-band bass equaliser
  • 62.5 Hz, 125 Hz, 500 Hz, 1 kHz and 4 kHz bands with +/-18 dB
  • Volume output control

5-Band (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • 5-band guitar equaliser
  • 100 Hz, 250 Hz, 630 Hz, 1.6 kHz and 4kHz control, +/-18 dB
  • Volume output control

Phone Home (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Compact headphone amp
  • 3.5 mm and 6.35 mm Jack inputs & outputs
  • Volume control
  • LED indicator

Intersection (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Smart ABY-box
  • Signal flows from A or B or A+B to Y or from Y to A or B or A+B
  • Jack input & output
  • Red/yellow/green LED status indicator

Troubadour (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Simulation of three different acoustic guitar tones
  • Piezo/standard/jumbo toggle switch
  • Body control
  • Volume output control
  • Top control
  • Status LED indicator

Silly Fuzz (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Inspired by "legendary blue fuzz effect"
  • Vintage silicon transistor fuzz
  • Volume output control
  • Fuzz control

Green Tint (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Inspired by a legendary overdrive circuit
  • Vintage tube-like overdrive with warm and natural tone
  • Boost/normal toggle switch
  • Tone, volume and gain control

Dealbreaker (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Classic blues overdrive inspired by a "legendary pedal circuit"
  • Bright/normal toggle switch
  • Tone and gain control
  • Volume output control

The Heat (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Amp simulation
  • Recreation of classic tube distortion tone from a valve combo amplifier
  • Fat/boost/normal toggle switch
  • Tone, volume and gain controls

Rodent (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Quality vintage distortion inspired by "classic circuit"
  • Three modes
  • Solo/turbo/normal toggle switch
  • Filter, volume and distortion controls

Drop Kick (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • High gain distortion with three modes
  • Inspired by "modern classic distortion pedal"
  • Soft/tense/normal toggle switch
  • Flexible tone control
  • Volume and gain controls

Fuzzy Logic (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Vintage germanium transistor fuzz inspired by the "legendary 60s fuzz circuit"
  • Fuzz and volume output controls

Dr.D (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Smooth, dynamic overdrive inspired by a "legendary amp tone"
  • Tone, Voice, Gain and Volume controls

True Grit (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • Amp simulator inspired by vintage amplifiers
  • Recreation of classic tube overdrive tone from a valve combo amplifier
  • Tone, Volume and Gain controls

Plexicon (£16.80/€19.90)

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
  • P-style distortion pedal emulating classic vintage amp tones
  • Tone, Volume and Gain controls

Check out the MiniStomp range over at Thomann

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before that I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. 