Harley Benton reveals its new MiniStomp effects pedals

Pedalboard space; the struggle is real for guitarists. There's just never enough room, is there? The only solution is to downsize, not the pedalboard of course. That would be ridiculous! No, we need smaller effects pedals. Many brands have answered the call, and now Harley Benton has a new line for that 'just one more' pedal mindset. Introducing the MiniStomp series…

There's 27 MiniStomp pedals – many inspired by the circuits of classic models and ranging in price from £16.80/€19 to £29/€35 with distortions, delays, overdrives, modulations, EQs and… well we give you the full breakdown below.

The pedals are small, light (133 g) with a current draw to match (20 mA).

Note - the MiniStomp Copy Paste digital looper pedal is yet to go on sale on the Thomann site and we don't have an image for it yet. It will offer 15 minutes of looping time.

Sucker Punch (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

For electric guitar & bass

Metal distortion with Classic or Extreme modes

Distortion and Contour controls

Output volume control

Big Fur (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Fuzz effect pedal for electric guitar

Rich and creamy fuzz tone inspired by "the classic fuzz pedal"

Tone, Volume and Sustain controls

Hot Mod (£29/€31)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

11 modulation effects

True bypass Level, speed and depth controls

Modulation type selector knob

Spinner (£29/€31)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Rotary speaker simulator

Vibe/Chorus

Level, Speed and Intensity controls

Fast Lane (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Flanger pedal

Inspired by "industry standard circuit"

Classic analog-style flanger effects

Freeze/Normal toggle switch

Color, Speed and Range controls

Shaft (£29//€31)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Deep Blue (£TBC)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Digital reverb

Room, Shimmer, Spring modes

Mix, Tone and Decay controls

Alien Signal (£TBC)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Bit crusher effect pedal

HP / Normal / LP toggle-switch

Mix, Bit and Crush controls

MicroCAB (£29/€35)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Classic cabinet simulator

11 cabinet options

Volume and Color control

Cabinet type selector knob

Edgy (£29/€35)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Digital delay

Delay time up to 838ms

Mod/Normal toggle switch

Level, Regen and Time controls

Magnum D.I (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

DI-box with cabinet simulator

-20dB - +20dB gain switch

Cab simulator on/off switch

Unbalanced jack input, balanced and unbalanced outputs

Ground lift function

The Deep (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Five-band bass equaliser

62.5 Hz, 125 Hz, 500 Hz, 1 kHz and 4 kHz bands with +/-18 dB

Volume output control

5-Band (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

5-band guitar equaliser

100 Hz, 250 Hz, 630 Hz, 1.6 kHz and 4kHz control, +/-18 dB

Volume output control

Phone Home (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Compact headphone amp

3.5 mm and 6.35 mm Jack inputs & outputs

Volume control

LED indicator

Intersection (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Smart ABY-box

Signal flows from A or B or A+B to Y or from Y to A or B or A+B

Jack input & output

Red/yellow/green LED status indicator

Troubadour (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Simulation of three different acoustic guitar tones

Piezo/standard/jumbo toggle switch

Body control

Volume output control

Top control

Status LED indicator

Silly Fuzz (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Inspired by "legendary blue fuzz effect"

Vintage silicon transistor fuzz

Volume output control

Fuzz control

Green Tint (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Inspired by a legendary overdrive circuit

Vintage tube-like overdrive with warm and natural tone

Boost/normal toggle switch

Tone, volume and gain control

Dealbreaker (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Classic blues overdrive inspired by a "legendary pedal circuit"

Bright/normal toggle switch

Tone and gain control

Volume output control

The Heat (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Amp simulation

Recreation of classic tube distortion tone from a valve combo amplifier

Fat/boost/normal toggle switch

Tone, volume and gain controls

Rodent (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Quality vintage distortion inspired by "classic circuit"

Three modes

Solo/turbo/normal toggle switch

Filter, volume and distortion controls

Drop Kick (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

High gain distortion with three modes

Inspired by "modern classic distortion pedal"

Soft/tense/normal toggle switch

Flexible tone control

Volume and gain controls

Fuzzy Logic (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Vintage germanium transistor fuzz inspired by the "legendary 60s fuzz circuit"

Fuzz and volume output controls

Dr.D (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Smooth, dynamic overdrive inspired by a "legendary amp tone"

Tone, Voice, Gain and Volume controls

True Grit (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Amp simulator inspired by vintage amplifiers

Recreation of classic tube overdrive tone from a valve combo amplifier

Tone, Volume and Gain controls

Plexicon (£16.80/€19.90)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

P-style distortion pedal emulating classic vintage amp tones

Tone, Volume and Gain controls

Check out the MiniStomp range over at Thomann.