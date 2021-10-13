Harley Benton reveals its new MiniStomp effects pedals

Pedalboard space; the struggle is real for guitarists. There's just never enough room, is there? The only solution is to downsize, not the pedalboard of course. That would be ridiculous! No, we need smaller effects pedals. Many brands have answered the call, and now Harley Benton has a new line for that 'just one more' pedal mindset. Introducing the MiniStomp series…
There's 27 MiniStomp pedals – many inspired by the circuits of classic models and ranging in price from £16.80/€19 to £29/€35 with distortions, delays, overdrives, modulations, EQs and… well we give you the full breakdown below.
The pedals are small, light (133 g) with a current draw to match (20 mA).
Note - the MiniStomp Copy Paste digital looper pedal is yet to go on sale on the Thomann site and we don't have an image for it yet. It will offer 15 minutes of looping time.
Sucker Punch (£16.80/€19.90)
- For electric guitar & bass
- Metal distortion with Classic or Extreme modes
- Distortion and Contour controls
- Output volume control
Big Fur (£16.80/€19.90)
- Fuzz effect pedal for electric guitar
- Rich and creamy fuzz tone inspired by "the classic fuzz pedal"
- Tone, Volume and Sustain controls
Hot Mod (£29/€31)
- 11 modulation effects
- True bypass Level, speed and depth controls
- Modulation type selector knob
Spinner (£29/€31)
- Rotary speaker simulator
- Vibe/Chorus
- Level, Speed and Intensity controls
Fast Lane (£16.80/€19.90)
- Flanger pedal
- Inspired by "industry standard circuit"
- Classic analog-style flanger effects
- Freeze/Normal toggle switch
- Color, Speed and Range controls
Shaft (£29//€31)
Deep Blue (£TBC)
- Digital reverb
- Room, Shimmer, Spring modes
- Mix, Tone and Decay controls
Alien Signal (£TBC)
- Bit crusher effect pedal
- HP / Normal / LP toggle-switch
- Mix, Bit and Crush controls
MicroCAB (£29/€35)
- Classic cabinet simulator
- 11 cabinet options
- Volume and Color control
- Cabinet type selector knob
Edgy (£29/€35)
- Digital delay
- Delay time up to 838ms
- Mod/Normal toggle switch
- Level, Regen and Time controls
Magnum D.I (£16.80/€19.90)
- DI-box with cabinet simulator
- -20dB - +20dB gain switch
- Cab simulator on/off switch
- Unbalanced jack input, balanced and unbalanced outputs
- Ground lift function
The Deep (£16.80/€19.90)
- Five-band bass equaliser
- 62.5 Hz, 125 Hz, 500 Hz, 1 kHz and 4 kHz bands with +/-18 dB
- Volume output control
5-Band (£16.80/€19.90)
- 5-band guitar equaliser
- 100 Hz, 250 Hz, 630 Hz, 1.6 kHz and 4kHz control, +/-18 dB
- Volume output control
Phone Home (£16.80/€19.90)
- Compact headphone amp
- 3.5 mm and 6.35 mm Jack inputs & outputs
- Volume control
- LED indicator
Intersection (£16.80/€19.90)
- Smart ABY-box
- Signal flows from A or B or A+B to Y or from Y to A or B or A+B
- Jack input & output
- Red/yellow/green LED status indicator
Troubadour (£16.80/€19.90)
- Simulation of three different acoustic guitar tones
- Piezo/standard/jumbo toggle switch
- Body control
- Volume output control
- Top control
- Status LED indicator
Silly Fuzz (£16.80/€19.90)
- Inspired by "legendary blue fuzz effect"
- Vintage silicon transistor fuzz
- Volume output control
- Fuzz control
Green Tint (£16.80/€19.90)
- Inspired by a legendary overdrive circuit
- Vintage tube-like overdrive with warm and natural tone
- Boost/normal toggle switch
- Tone, volume and gain control
Dealbreaker (£16.80/€19.90)
- Classic blues overdrive inspired by a "legendary pedal circuit"
- Bright/normal toggle switch
- Tone and gain control
- Volume output control
The Heat (£16.80/€19.90)
- Amp simulation
- Recreation of classic tube distortion tone from a valve combo amplifier
- Fat/boost/normal toggle switch
- Tone, volume and gain controls
Rodent (£16.80/€19.90)
- Quality vintage distortion inspired by "classic circuit"
- Three modes
- Solo/turbo/normal toggle switch
- Filter, volume and distortion controls
Drop Kick (£16.80/€19.90)
- High gain distortion with three modes
- Inspired by "modern classic distortion pedal"
- Soft/tense/normal toggle switch
- Flexible tone control
- Volume and gain controls
Fuzzy Logic (£16.80/€19.90)
- Vintage germanium transistor fuzz inspired by the "legendary 60s fuzz circuit"
- Fuzz and volume output controls
Dr.D (£16.80/€19.90)
- Smooth, dynamic overdrive inspired by a "legendary amp tone"
- Tone, Voice, Gain and Volume controls
True Grit (£16.80/€19.90)
- Amp simulator inspired by vintage amplifiers
- Recreation of classic tube overdrive tone from a valve combo amplifier
- Tone, Volume and Gain controls
Plexicon (£16.80/€19.90)
- P-style distortion pedal emulating classic vintage amp tones
- Tone, Volume and Gain controls
