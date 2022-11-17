Jim Root fans could be very interested in Harley Benton's new £140 JA-20HH guitar

Harley Benton's previous Satin Black electric guitar models have proved very popular for metal fans looking for a bargain or a project to mod, and the new JA-20HH Active SBK is going to be of special interest to fans of Slipknot man Jim Root's offset signature model. And there's no tone control in sight.

It's also joined by the Victory Active SBK V-shape. Both feature HBZ active humbuckers are are priced at just £140 for the JA-20HH (opens in new tab) and £175 for the set neck Victory Active (opens in new tab).

Harley Benton JA-20HH Active SBK

£140 / €158

Poplar body

Bolt-on maple neck with modern C-shape

Roseacer fretboard

Fretboard radius: 305 mm

22 frets

648 mm scale length

42 mm nut width

Double-action trussrod

Two active, high-gain HBZ humbucker pickups

Electronics: 1 x volume, 3-way toggle switch

Black hardware

Hardtail bridge

Diecast tuners

010-046 strings

Finish: Satin Black

Harley Benton Victory Active SBK

£175 / €198

Mahogany body

Mahogany set neck with modern C-shape

Roseacer fretboard

Fretboard radius: 305 mm

22 frets

628 mm scale length

42 mm nut width

Double-action trussrod

2 active, high-gain HBZ humbucker pickups

Electronics: 1 x volume, 3-way toggle switch

3-ply black pickguard

Black hardware

T-O-M style bridge

Diecast tuners

010-046 strings

Finish: Satin Black