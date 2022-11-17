Jim Root fans could be very interested in Harley Benton's new £140 JA-20HH guitar

Harley Benton's previous Satin Black electric guitar models have proved very popular for metal fans looking for a bargain or a project to mod, and the new JA-20HH Active SBK is going to be of special interest to fans of Slipknot man Jim Root's offset signature model. And there's no tone control in sight.
It's also joined by the Victory Active SBK V-shape. Both feature HBZ active humbuckers are are priced at just £140 for the JA-20HH (opens in new tab) and £175 for the set neck Victory Active (opens in new tab).
Check out the full specs below.
Harley Benton JA-20HH Active SBK
Order from Thomann (opens in new tab) for £140 / €158
- Poplar body
- Bolt-on maple neck with modern C-shape
- Roseacer fretboard
- Fretboard radius: 305 mm
- 22 frets
- 648 mm scale length
- 42 mm nut width
- Double-action trussrod
- Two active, high-gain HBZ humbucker pickups
- Electronics: 1 x volume, 3-way toggle switch
- Black hardware
- Hardtail bridge
- Diecast tuners
- 010-046 strings
- Finish: Satin Black
Harley Benton Victory Active SBK
Order from Thomann (opens in new tab) for £175 / €198
- Mahogany body
- Mahogany set neck with modern C-shape
- Roseacer fretboard
- Fretboard radius: 305 mm
- 22 frets
- 628 mm scale length
- 42 mm nut width
- Double-action trussrod
- 2 active, high-gain HBZ humbucker pickups
- Electronics: 1 x volume, 3-way toggle switch
- 3-ply black pickguard
- Black hardware
- T-O-M style bridge
- Diecast tuners
- 010-046 strings
- Finish: Satin Black