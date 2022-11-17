Jim Root fans could be very interested in Harley Benton's new £140 JA-20HH guitar

By Rob Laing
published

The offset Satin Black JA-20HH Active SBK is joined by the Victory Active SBK V-shape

Harley Benton
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton's previous Satin Black electric guitar models have proved very popular for metal fans looking for a bargain or a project to mod, and the new JA-20HH Active SBK is going to be of special interest to fans of Slipknot man Jim Root's offset signature model. And there's no tone control in sight. 

It's also joined by the Victory Active SBK V-shape. Both feature HBZ active humbuckers are are priced at just £140 for the JA-20HH (opens in new tab) and £175 for the set neck Victory Active (opens in new tab).

Check out the full specs below.

Harley Benton JA-20HH Active SBK

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Order from Thomann (opens in new tab) for £140 / €158

  • Poplar body
  • Bolt-on maple neck with modern C-shape
  • Roseacer fretboard
  • Fretboard radius: 305 mm
  • 22 frets
  • 648 mm scale length
  • 42 mm nut width
  • Double-action trussrod
  • Two active, high-gain HBZ humbucker pickups
  • Electronics: 1 x volume, 3-way toggle switch
  • Black hardware
  • Hardtail bridge
  • Diecast tuners
  • 010-046 strings
  • Finish: Satin Black

Harley Benton
(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Harley Benton Victory Active SBK

Harley Benton

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Order from Thomann (opens in new tab) for £175 / €198

  • Mahogany body
  • Mahogany set neck with modern C-shape
  • Roseacer fretboard
  • Fretboard radius: 305 mm
  • 22 frets
  • 628 mm scale length
  • 42 mm nut width
  • Double-action trussrod
  • 2 active, high-gain HBZ humbucker pickups
  • Electronics: 1 x volume, 3-way toggle switch
  • 3-ply black pickguard
  • Black hardware
  • T-O-M style bridge
  • Diecast tuners
  • 010-046 strings
  • Finish: Satin Black

Harley Benton
(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 