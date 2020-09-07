Harley Benton has a new modeller-friendly FRFR active guitar cab

We already know Thomann's Harley Benton brand can deliver on the full-rate flat-response active cabinet front, because we reviewed its FRFR-112A with a five-star rating. But we wondered if it was the start of further developments for guitar players, and it turns out we didn't have to wait long for the answer.

The G12A-FR is a 2x12 active guitar cab with 200-watts RMS and XLR output if you need it. It can be run is mono or stereo modes to take full advantage of your amp and effects modeller's capabilities, or whatever else you chose to run through it.

There's two channels with independent volume, resonance and presence controls to further widen its potential for gigs and rehearsals. It can also be titled back, wedge-style, for more efficient monitoring for players.

Once again, the price is extremely competitive and could sway any player considering the switch from traditional cabs to a digital rig; €298 / £272 / $361.

But it's worth noting that unlike the FRFR-112A, there's no preloaded impluse responses here, or any mention of the ability to load your own. You'll be reliant on your modelling unit's own.

Here's a breakdown of the G12A-FR's specs:

Custom voiced 2x12" woofers & 2x1" HF compressions drivers

2 x 100 watts RMS into 8 ohms

Class-D technology

Frequency range (-3dB): 90Hz-20kHz;

L/R input connectors: jack 6.35" trs jack & balanced XLR;

L/R output connectors: balanced XLR; L/R

Controls: Volume, Resonance & Presence

Mono/stereo switch

Mute switch w/led indicator

L/R Signal & peak LED indicator

Dimensions: 706 x 356 x 518 mm (w x h x d)

Weight 22.5 kg

