Are Harley Benton's €39 LightCases the guitar protection you've been waiting for?

'Total protection and easy to carry'

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

We might actually have a genuine best of both worlds scenario with Harley Benton's new guitar cases. The LightCase might be ultimate bargain-priced hybrid of hard case and gig bag. 

Firstly, they're €39 / £33 for the electric instrument options (£29 for the acoustic) and yes, that is cheap and yes, we know you should always protect your precious acoustic, bass and electric guitar with the best protection you can afford but the specs here sound very promising.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The LightCases offer water resistant nylon exterior clothe and high-density foam padding interior layer for absorbing impact. Two detachable padded shoulder straps allow players carry their LightCase on their backs like a regular gig bag. There's also a carrying handle if you want to use it like a hard case. 

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Sounds like an excellent combination to us and the black velvet interior includes two accessory compartments for your essentials like your spare guitar strings and tuner.

Harley Benton has Lightcase options to cover most needs including standard electric guitar, electric basses, standard and classical acoustic guitars, while another is designed for dreadnought acoustics.

They're on sale now over at Thomann. Dog not included, sorry. 

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
Rob Laing
I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before that I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. 