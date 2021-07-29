Harley Benton announces new finishes for its popular EX-84 Modern guitar

Harley Benton’s EX-84 Modern has become another electric guitar success story for the brand with a contemporary take on '80s metal aesthetics. Now it's available in two new finishes joining its Vintage White and Black options with Benton Blue and Shell Pink.
The spec impresses here with mahogany body, thin-taper mahogany neck and ebony fretboard complemented by Grover locking tuners and a Tune-o-matic bridge. Nice to see a Graph Tech Tusq nut here too.
Harley Benton are good at adding useful design tweaks to familiar shapes – like the sculpted neck heel with the SC-Junior . Here there's a sculpted recess around the body's side edge for a neater integration of the strap button.
Players have a pickup choice here between Metallica-friendly EMG 81 and 60 active humbuckers (£406.80 / €398) or Roswell humbucker pickups (£304.80 / €298).
Check out the full Harley Benton EX-84 Modern range at Thomann