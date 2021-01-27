Harley Benton demos its popular TE-90FLT Blast guitar

Harley Benton's striking TE-90FLT Blast range of electric guitars have proved a hit with players – and priced under £175 it's not hard to see why.

The Thomann brand has recently posted a demo of the Black Blast finish model featuring Harley Benton's Benedikt Schlereth running through the guitar's features and sounds.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)



The TE-90FLT range features a number of finish options including Blast and more traditional colours. While the ash body features a rear a belly contour for comfort and a matching finish reverse headstock too.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The bolt-on neck is Canadian hard rock maple neck with roasted sungkai fretboard. It's loaded with with two Filtertron-style Roswell FLT Alnico humbuckers.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

