Harley Benton announces three new guitar effects pedal power supplies

Looking for a new guitar effect pedal power supply? Harley Benton has three coming for its new PowerPlant ISO Pro Modular range.

Two aluminium case units offer power for up to five effects pedals and can be stacked with additional units if more are required. The third offers outputs for up to 10 pedals.

The ISO-2AC features three isolated, short circuit-protected, filtered outputs configured for 9/12 V, while two outputs offer 9 or 18 V for flexibility.

The ISO-1AC offers five outputs at 9V. Each output is isolated and short-circuit protected, with LED displays indicating the outputs in use.

The PowerPlant ISO-10AC Pro increases the capacity for up to 10 effects pedals from 9V up to 18V. Its built-in universal AC switcher automatically selects the right voltage from 100-240V to cope with overseas demands.

USB output also provides the option to charge a phone or tablet at the same time as your pedals.

Specs:

Harley Benton PowerPlant ISO-2AC Pro Modular and ISO-1AC Pro Modular

• 5 isolated, filtered & short circuit protected outputs eliminate noise & hum

• LED monitoring on each output

• AC switching 100-240V universal input voltage operation

• Connections 2AC Pro:

Output 1-3: 9V/12 DC @ max. 300 mA (isolated individually)

Output 4-5: 9V/18 DC @ max. 300 mA (isolated individually);

• Connections 1AC Pro:

Output 1-5 9V @ max. 500 mA (isolated individually)

• Modular AC main output allows two or more units to be connected by Kettle female to male connector (included)

• Total max output load: 21.6W (ISO-2AC) or 22.5 W (ISO-1AC)

• Compact, sturdy aluminium housing for mounting on or underneath pedalboards

• Included cables:

5x DC 60 cm 5.5 x 2.1mm straight to right angle

1x AC power cord EU plug 1.2m

1x Kettle female to male connector

• Dimensions: (W x D x H) 130 x 88 x 35 mm

• Weight: 400g

PowerPlant ISO-10AC Pro

• 10 isolated, filtered & short circuit protected outputs eliminate noise & hum

• LED monitoring on each output

• AC switching 100-240V universal input voltage operation

• Connections:

Output 1-4: 9V DC @ max. 250 mA (isolated individually)

Output 5-6: 9V DC @ max. 500 mA (isolated individually)

Output 7-10: switchable 9/12/18V DC @ max. 9V@450 mA/12V@330mA/18V@220mA (isolated individually)

• USB output: 5V/1A for charge of phone and tablets

• Total output load must not exceed 55.4W

• Compact sturdy aluminIum housing can be mounted on or underneath pedalboards

• Included cables:

10x DC 60 cm 5.5x2.1mm straight to right angle

1x USB 100 cm,

1x AC power cord EU plug 1.2m

• Dimensions: (W x D x H) 195 x 88 x 35 mm

• Weight: 605g

Prices for all three models are TBC but check for updates at harleybenton.com