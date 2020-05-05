Harley Benton announces new finishes for some of its most popular guitars

You wait for a new finish to be announced for your favourite Harley Benton electric guitar models… and then eight come along at once. Even better news: they are all looking good.
Fresh for Spring 2020, the already-popular SC Junior, DC Junior and ST-62CC models are all getting new finishes with some absolute classic options inspired by guitar history; Pelham Blue, Shell Pink and Lake Placid Blue, we're looking at you!
The Harley Benton DC-Junior (£176) gets three new faded finishes as well as a limited Pelham Blue option. All feature mahogany bodies, amaranth fretboards and set mahogany necks.
These no-nonsense rock machines are loaded with one Roswell P90D Alnico-5 Dog Ear single coil pickup, tone and volume controls and a WSC wrap around bridge.
The Pelham Blue finish is limited to 250 guitars and with that price of £176 we'd advise moving fast on them.
The similarly-spec'd SC Junior isn't left out of the fun. Joining its roster of finishes (Black, Vintage Sunburst) is another limited run colour; a stunning Silver Sparkle. Again, it's a bargain £176 and limited to 250 guitars.
But if the Gibson vibes here don't float your boat, the trio of classic custom Fullerton-style flavours of the Harley Benton ST-62CC might. Ok, Charcoal Frost might not get the recognition of Shell Pink and Lake Placid Blue but we're firm fans of its more understated charms.
The Shell Pink and Charcoal Frost guitars feature maple fingerboards with a trio of Harley Benton's Roswell STA Alnico 5 single coil pickups across all three models.
The Lake Placid Blue model features a paul ferro fingerboard. All three have basswood bodies, C-shape necks with a 42mm nut width and 13,78" fingerboard radius.
The ST-62CC in Charcoal Burst is priced at £139, while the Lake Placid Blue and Shell Pink options are £121.
Head over to Thoman.de for more info.