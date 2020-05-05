Harley Benton announces new finishes for some of its most popular guitars

You wait for a new finish to be announced for your favourite Harley Benton electric guitar models… and then eight come along at once. Even better news: they are all looking good.

Fresh for Spring 2020, the already-popular SC Junior, DC Junior and ST-62CC models are all getting new finishes with some absolute classic options inspired by guitar history; Pelham Blue, Shell Pink and Lake Placid Blue, we're looking at you!

Harley Benton DC-Junior Faded Blue (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Harley Benton DC-Junior (£176) gets three new faded finishes as well as a limited Pelham Blue option. All feature mahogany bodies, amaranth fretboards and set mahogany necks.

Harley Benton DC-Junior Faded Cherry (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton DC-Junior Faded Brown (Image credit: Harley Benton)

These no-nonsense rock machines are loaded with one Roswell P90D Alnico-5 Dog Ear single coil pickup, tone and volume controls and a WSC wrap around bridge.

Harley Benton DC-Junior LTD Pelham Blue (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Pelham Blue finish is limited to 250 guitars and with that price of £176 we'd advise moving fast on them.

The similarly-spec'd SC Junior isn't left out of the fun. Joining its roster of finishes (Black, Vintage Sunburst) is another limited run colour; a stunning Silver Sparkle. Again, it's a bargain £176 and limited to 250 guitars.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

But if the Gibson vibes here don't float your boat, the trio of classic custom Fullerton-style flavours of the Harley Benton ST-62CC might. Ok, Charcoal Frost might not get the recognition of Shell Pink and Lake Placid Blue but we're firm fans of its more understated charms.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Shell Pink and Charcoal Frost guitars feature maple fingerboards with a trio of Harley Benton's Roswell STA Alnico 5 single coil pickups across all three models.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Lake Placid Blue model features a paul ferro fingerboard. All three have basswood bodies, C-shape necks with a 42mm nut width and 13,78" fingerboard radius.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The ST-62CC in Charcoal Burst is priced at £139, while the Lake Placid Blue and Shell Pink options are £121.

Head over to Thoman.de for more info.