Harley Benton have a new bargain electro acoustic guitar with the CLD-60SMCE NT

This €128 cutaway could be a great strummer for summer

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton's new CLD-60SMCE NT electro acoustic guitar is in a very sweet price spot for beginners and anyone else looking for some unplugged (and plugged-in) action this summer. It's just  €128 / £133.20 over at Thomann.

The cutaway model features a solid mahogany top with laminated mahogany back and sides. The fingerboard is rosecar on a mahogany neck and the body features scalloped x-bracing. 

The HB-03 preamp even features a handy integrated tuner in addition to a three-band EQ and phase switch.

Check the Harley Benton CLD-60SMCE NT out over at Thomann

Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before that I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. 