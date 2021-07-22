Harley Benton have a new bargain electro acoustic guitar with the CLD-60SMCE NT

Harley Benton's new CLD-60SMCE NT electro acoustic guitar is in a very sweet price spot for beginners and anyone else looking for some unplugged (and plugged-in) action this summer. It's just €128 / £133.20 over at Thomann.

The cutaway model features a solid mahogany top with laminated mahogany back and sides. The fingerboard is rosecar on a mahogany neck and the body features scalloped x-bracing.

The HB-03 preamp even features a handy integrated tuner in addition to a three-band EQ and phase switch.

Check the Harley Benton CLD-60SMCE NT out over at Thomann.