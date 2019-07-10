Hands-on demo: there are no surprises with Gibson's 2019 range - and that's a very good thing

Gibson’s 2019 electric guitar range has landed and it’s fair to say that the buzzword is ‘heritage’.

Gone are the Min-ETunes, widened necks, freaky holograms or any other gimmicks; this back-to-basics range focuses on the brand’s core assets: its classic models.

Of course, even we couldn’t squeeze the 25-strong range into our vast studio space, so we settled for a modest three: the Les Paul Doublecut, SG Standard and Les Paul Tribute.

All three are firmly at the more affordable end of the range, and while they might not set the world alight with new features, there is definitely an air of dependability and high-quality finishing throughout.