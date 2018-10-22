Haken: “Without Allan Holdsworth and Robert Fripp, you wouldn’t have prog-metal today”

Progressive metal disruptors Haken are set to release their fifth album, Vector, this week, and to celebrate, we have two exclusive videos to share.

First up, guitarists Rich Henshall and Total Guitar/Guitar Techniques contributor Charlie Griffiths discuss their process of writing riffs and the influences that fed into their latest effort, including the impact Allan Holdsworth and King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Adrian Belew had on the band and prog-metal in general.

Plus, in the video below, bassist Conner Green shares his approach to writing bass parts for the band, as well as his favourite part on the new album.

Vector is out on 26 October via InsideOutMusic.