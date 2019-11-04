Hagerman Amplification unveils boutique valve-driven overdrive and boost pedals

The Hawaiian-based Hagerman Amplification has unveiled two boutique, valve-driven overdrive and boost pedals for serious tone enthusiasts and in-studio work.

Each of the pedals is hand-built in the USA and comes in a custom metal enclosure.

The Overdrive 12AX7 Tube Pedal is an all-analogue device with a 12AX7 valve valve circuit delivering "warm, fat, crunchy, and rich tones." The circuit is Hagerman's own design, and is constructed from metal film resistors and polypropylene capacitors. There is an onboard low-noise boost converter to provide high voltage for proper tube bias and operation.

The Overdrive has controls for level, treble, bass and drive, and the 12AX7 can be switched out for 5751, 12AT7, or 12AY7 valves if a lower gain pedal is preferred.

The Boost EF86 Tube Pedal has a similar analogue design, with an EF86 pentode for deliver warm, transparent gain that's ideal for overdriving amplifier inputs or other pedals in your signal chain. There are two controls for level and tone. As with the Overdrive, the Boost EF86 has a low signal to noise performance, is true-bypass, and is powered by a 9V DC power supply (included).

The Overdrive is priced at $279 (£219, €255 approx), the Boost at $269 (£209, €245 approx), and both are available direct from Hagerman.

See Hagerman Amplification for more details.