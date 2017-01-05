You Me At Six's Max Helyer: the 10 records that changed my life

We’re going to level with you here: sometimes, in conducting these '10 records that changed my life' interviews, you run into an artist that has not been briefed on the format and has to wing it. Other times you chat with artists that have slaved over their choices. You Me At Six guitarist Max Helyer most definitely falls into the latter category.

I wanted this list to reflect the journey of my life. It’s a story in music of where I came from

“I read these on MusicRadar, so I’ve seen other people’s lists and often think about what I’d have in mine,” he says. “When I was asked to do this interview I looked at all of my record collection - I’ve got a lot of vinyl. I wanted this list to reflect the journey of my life. It’s a story in music of where I came from.”

So, just as his band drops their brand-new record Night People (out on 6 January via Infectious Music), Max got his thinking cap on and shared with us the 10 albums that shaped his musical path.

