Xotic's Soul Driven Allen Hinds overdrive pedal "will help you find the sweet spot every time"

Longtime Xotic player Allen Hinds has collaborated with the company on a signature overdrive pedal, the Soul Driven AH.

Limited to a run of 1,500, the Soul Driven AH is a boost/overdrive that enhances harmonics while retaining transparency, while its mid boost knob can add clarity in a band mix - Xotic reckon it "will help you find the sweet spot every time".

As per other Xotic pedals, true bypass switching and 9V battery/9-18V power supply options come as standard.

The Soul Driven AH is available from late November for $210, and includes a download card for Allen Hinds' latest album, Fly South, and a certificate of authenticity.