Wylde Audio teases Barbarian electric guitar

With Wylde Audio guitars currently hitting stores around the world, the Zakk Wylde-run company has offered a sneak peek at its latest model, the Barbarian.

Boasting a modified SG-esque outline, the guitars pictured above are prototypes in red, natural and sunburst (Wylde-r names will be assigned later on), and Wylde Audio is inviting fans to offer feedback on their favourite - the most popular will be available to pre-order in limited quantities signed and numbered by Zakk himself.

There's no word on spec yet, but we'd wager the Barbarian will be similar to Wylde Audio's other offerings, with EMG active humbuckers, a mahogany body and maple neck, while a tune-o-matic bridge and tailpiece are also onboard.

Watch Zakk discuss his Wylde Audio guitars so far in our exclusive video.