Win tickets to see Joe Bonamassa at London Borderline

PRESS RELEASE: Here's your chance to win two tickets to see Joe Bonamassa at London Borderline on Tuesday 26 March. The winners will be drawn on 22 March.

Everyone who enters receives a free song from the new Vienna CD/DVD Athens To Athens - so everyone is a winner!

This show is one of four London shows being hailed as the guitar event of the year:

London Borderline Tuesday-26-Mar - LAST FEW TICKETS REMAINING

London SBE Wednesday-27-Mar - SOLD OUT

London Hammersmith Thursday-28-Mar - SOLD OUT

London RAH Saturday-30-Mar - SOLD OUT

The total prize funs is £1000.00 (the tickets are £500 each for The Borderline).

Click here to enter the competition

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Joe Bonamassa

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter