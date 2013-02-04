Win tickets to a Killswitch Engage masterclass

Fancy spending a bit of quality time with Adam Dutkiewicz and Jesse Leach, guitarists from metal titans Killswitch Engage? Thought so..

We've teamed up with Roadrunner Records to give you a chance to win two tickets to a Killswitch masterclass at the British Music Experience this Saturday 9 February. Adam and Jesse will be chatting about the recording of latest record Disarm The Descent, as well as Killswitch Engage's career to date.

All you need to do to be in contention is head on over to Facebook, enter your details and cross your fingers. The competition closes at 6pm on Wednesday 6 February. Winners will be able to enter the venue at 4pm on Saturday, and will also get free entrance to the British Music Experience. You'll have to make your own way there, but lets face it, that's not exactly the end of the world...

Disarm The Descent is out on Roadrunner Records on 1 April. For more information, visit the official Killswitch Engage website, or connect with the band on Facebook or Twitter.