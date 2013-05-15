Win front row tickets to Rush UK tour AND a Squier Geddy Lee bass

Rush are heading to Blighty as the European leg of the Clockwork Angels tour touches down in the UK next week, and we're celebrating with the ultimate Rush competition.

We've got an ultra rare Squier Geddy Lee bass AND a pair of front row tickets to a UK show of your choice to be bagged by one extremely lucky winner.

The customised Squier bass comes with a custom engraved Clockwork Angels pickguard and is branded with the iconic Rush logo. It's one of only 60 basses produced by Fender, so there won't be many chances to get your hands on one.

To enter the competition, all you need to do is click the link below to answer the simple question:

What was the name of Rush's 2007 studio album?

A) A Farewell To Kings

B) Snakes & Arrows

C) Hold Your Fire

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!

This competition is open to UK residents only, and closes on Monday 20 May.

Don't forget to send us your questions for Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson!

Rush's UK tour dates are as follows:

Wednesday 22 May Manchester Arena

Friday 24 May London O2 Arena

Sunday 26 May Birmingham LG Arena

Tuesday 28 May Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 30 May Glasgow SECC

Clockwork Angels is out now, and tickets Rush's UK tour are on sale through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Ticket Line. For more information, visit the official Rush website.