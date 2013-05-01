You've got two chances to bag yourself an Orange amp...

Orange has announced a pair of competitions giving you lucky people two chances to win an Orange Dark Terror amp.

The first - and less demanding - competition simply asks you to like or share the relevant post on the Orange Facebook fanpage, which is just about as easy as it gets. One Facebooker will be picked from a random draw and find themselves the owner of a brand new Dark Terror.

The second competition involves you flexing some of those creative muscles and redesigning the legendary Orange logo. The top five designs will be featured on the homepage of Orange's website, and one winning design will win a Dark Terror signed by Orange founder, CEO and all round industry legend Cliff Cooper.

You can download everything you need in terms of assets, including the outline of the famous Orange logo and the company's crest, from the official Orange website, where you'll also find entry details.

What are you waiting for? Get designing, and good luck!