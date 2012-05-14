Win a pair of tickets to the sold-out Black Sabbath Birmingham O2 Academy show!

Iron Man: The Best Of Black Sabbath is released through Sanctuary on 4 June 2012

The 2012 Black Sabbath reunion has been one of the most talked-about musical happenings of recent years. With the band's first show just days away, anticipation is reaching fever pitch.

19 May sees Sabbath take to the stage at Birmingham O2 Academy as a warm-up for the band's headline slot at Download on Sunday 10 June. Obviously, the gig is completely sold out, and you can't get tickets anywhere, right? Wrong.

In a pretty damn exciting competition, we can offer one lucky winner a pair of tickets to Saturday's show at Birmingham O2 Academy, plus two copies of Iron Man: The Best Of Black Sabbath, a new compilation album set for a 4 June release, and copies of the deluxe editions of every Black Sabbath album from the Ozzy era. Now that is a lot of Sabbath.

Five runners up will receive copies of Iron Man: The Best Of Black Sabbath. To enter, simply answer the question below. The main winner will be responsible for all of their own travel costs and arrangements and will be informed on Friday 18 May. Deadline for entry is midnight on Thursday 17 May so hurry up and get those entries in!

The Competition

To be in with a chance of winning two tickets to see Black Sabbath this Saturday, simply answer the following question...

Which band did Tony Iommi briefly leave Earth to join in 1968?

A) The Yardbirds

B) Jethro Tull

C) Mountain

Iron Man: The Best of Black Sabbath is a 14 track collection of classic tracks from across the band's first eight albums - including tracks from 1970s debut Black Sabbath and follow up Paranoid, 1971's Master Of Reality, 1972's Volume 4, 1973's Sabbath Bloody Sabbath and 1978's Never Say Die.

The album brings some of the best loved and most influential rock songs of all time together on one disc - including such classics as Paranoid, Iron Man, Black Sabbath, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, War Pigs and Changes.

Full tracklisting (including original albums):

1. Paranoid (Paranoid)

2. Iron Man (Paranoid)

3. Changes (Volume 4)

4. Fairies Wear Boots (Paranoid)

5. War Pigs (Paranoid)

6. Never Say Die (Never Say Die)

7. Children Of the Grave (Master Of Reality)

8. The Wizard (Black Sabbath)

9. Snowblind (Volume 4)

10. Sweet Leaf (Master Of Reality)

11. Evil Woman (Don't Play Your Games) (Black Sabbath)

12. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (Sabbath Bloody Sabbath)

13. Black Sabbath (Black Sabbath)

14. N.I.B. (Black Sabbath)