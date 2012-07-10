Win 40 Boss pedals and help raise money for worthy causes

PRESS RELEASE: From distortion to delay, Boss compact pedals set the benchmark for the industry. They offer incredible quality, intuitive controls and a robust, road-ready build.

There are 40 pedals in Boss's current range, from the industry-leading overdrive (OD-3) to the unmistakable sound of Fender Reverb (FDR-1). And this is your chance to win all of them - an incredible prize worth more than £4,000.

This incredible prize draw will raise money for Roland's Three Men on a Bike charity event, in which three of Roland's directors will cycle 926 miles from John O'Groats to Land's End in August. Funds raised will be split between Children in Need and the music charity, Music For All.

The prize is a dream for any guitarist. It covers every conceivable effect, plus pin-point accurate tuning (TU-3) and advanced looping (RC-3 loopstation).

For the chance to win, just answer this simple question:

Can you name the famous guitarist?

A. Slosh

B. Slash

C. Slush

To enter, text BOSS to 82727 followed by A, B or C along with your email address before midnight on 31 July 2012.

Texts cost £1 plus your standard network message rate and all money raised after costs will be donated to Three Men on a Bike.

The winner will be the first entrant randomly selected from eligible entries drawn by an independent person and will be notified after the close of the competition.

To find out more about Three Men on a Bike or make a donation, visit http://threemenonabike.org/

Terms & Conditions:

The competition is open to UK residents aged 18 or over.

Only one winner will be selected.

This is a not for profit competition with all proceeds after costs going to the Three Men on a Bike charity fundraising page http://threemenonabike.org/ to be split between Children in Need (registered charity number 802052) and Music for All (registered charity number 1055371).

The prize is non-transferable and no cash or other alternative will be offered.

By supplying your email address you agree that we can contact you. Roland & BOSS will not share your details with any third parties.

