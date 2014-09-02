Will Lee's top 5 tips for bassists

"The worst thing you can do as a musician is to allow yourself to become stagnant," says bassist Will Lee, a man who, it would seem, couldn't fit navel-gazing into his schedule even if he tried. Since 1982, he's been a mainstay alongside bandleader Paul Shaffer on David Letterman's late-night TV shows. It's a gig that has afforded him the opportunity to perform with an untold number of guest artists, but one that has required him to learn, day by day (and sometimes on half a day's notice), songs that run the gamut from jazz standards to heavy metal.

During this time, Lee's dance card has also been booked solid as one of New York City's first-call session bassists and vocalists. And if that weren't enough, for the past 16 years he's been a member of what must surely be the world's most note-perfect Beatles tribute band, The Fab Faux. Vacation time doesn't seem to exist for Lee, who, on the day before speaking with MusicRadar, returned from a quick trip to Japan, where he performed with the noted pop and jazz musician Akiki Yano.

"Every gig you play and everybody you jam with can offer you something new."

"I did a funny thing: I volunteered to pick up synth bass on the keyboard to play with her," Lee says. "She just put out an album that’s got a lot of electronica stuff on it. I told her, ‘Sure, I could play what you’ve got on electric bass, but I’ll volunteer to get my keyboard chops together just so I can make your stuff sound great.’ She jumped on it, and of course, then I said, ‘Oh, great. Now I’m screwed!’ [Laughs] But that’s what you’ve gotta do – just dive in." He pauses, then adds, “Besides, I like scary. When the learning stops, that’s when you really should get scared."

Key to Lee's success, beyond his obvious, all-around chops and an irrepressible, engaging spirit, is a musical curiosity that, he says, deepens with each artist he plays with. "Every gig you play and everybody you jam with can offer you something new," he says. “If you keep your ears open, and if you stay hungry, you’re going to pick stuff up. New skills go into your playing arsenal – you don’t know when you might use them, but they’re good to have. Always be receptive to new ideas. The minute you say, ‘Oh, I don’t wanna know about that,’ well, you might be missing out on some important shit."

On the following pages, Lee offers his Top 5 Tops for Bassists, with the preface that “you never truly master the bass, and even when you think you might have, that’s when you go back and listen to the real masters." In addition to his nightly appearances on the Late Show With David Letterman, Lee can be seen this fall performing with the Fab Faux – click here for dates.

All photos courtesy of Sandrine Lee. Visit her official website here.