Whitford/St Holmes talk Reunion, Aerosmith, Ted Nugent and more

It has been 35 years since Brad Whitford and Derek St Holmes last put out a record, so Reunion, the follow-up to their self-titled debut, is long overdue.

In the years since that first full-length, Whitford has sold millions of albums and toured the world dozens of times over with Aerosmith, while St Holmes has put out his own solo records and worked on and off -to great acclaim - with Ted Nugent.

So, when we speak with the pair the first question on our mind is, why now?

“We’ve been friends for years and years,” Whitford explains. “But we’ve always lived in different parts of the country. Eventually, we ended up living in the same town in Tennessee, so we started playing together again. The writing just came naturally to us.

It got to the point where we felt we had to do something with this

“It got to the point where we felt we had to do something with this. We started putting a band together and that’s how it all happened. We had always stayed in touch. We have a real affinity for the same kind of music - it all came pretty easy for us to make this happen.

“It just so happened that now that we’re practically neighbours and we both had a period of time where we could devote ourselves to it and concentrate on this music without any distractions from Aerosmith or Ted Nugent, and we just went at it.”

When MusicRadar speaks to the duo, they are hard at work at Brad’s rehearsal space limbering up for a batch of summer dates with Whitesnake, and still clearly basking in the creative glow provided by the Reunion project.

We cut straight to the chase and got the inside word on the album, the guitar duo’s tone and how working together differed from tracking with A-list bandmates past and present.

