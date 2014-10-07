Aerosmith's Joe Perry on his no-holds-barred memoir

You write about how you were so broke in 1980 that you had to sell your ’59 Les Paul. I'm curious – how much did you pay for it originally?



“I can’t remember what I paid for it, but I remember what I got for it when I sold it – $3,500. That’s pretty fucking absurd by today’s standards, but back then, in 1980, a dollar was worth a lot more. It got me through Christmas.

“Also, I was playing that mongrel left-handed Strat almost exclusively at that point. When I left Aerosmith, it’s like I took all the guitars I played with that band, except for a couple, like the clear-body Dan Armstrong, and put them aside. I turned that mongrel into the Joe Perry Project guitar.

At one point, you got a call from Eric Johnson, who had the Les Paul.

“I got a call from Eric. He got the guitar and heard that it was mine, so he gave me the opportunity to buy it back. He was going to sell it to me for what he got it for, but I just couldn’t afford it. I didn’t think about it anymore until maybe a couple years later. By then, I had enough money to buy a few guitars, and I thought that the Les Paul would be a great one to try and find. Not long after that, I found out that it was in Slash’s collection.”

The two of you did a back-and-forth thing for a while. He felt bad that you didn’t have the guitar, but he was unsure about selling it back.

“Yeah, it was tough. He had remembered seeing me play it, seeing it on albums and all that stuff, so to actually own it was a big thing for him. Whenever stuff like this happens, I try to put myself in the other person’s position, so I could see where Slash’s need to hold on to the guitar came from.

“It got to be kind of a running joke between the two of us. We had a lawyer in common, friends in common, and they were calling him up going, ‘Slash, you know, you should really sell the guitar back to Joe. Come on.’ And then there would be times when I’d try to call him, but I couldn’t get in touch with him – this was back when he was drinking a lot. I really felt as though it was getting in the way of our friendship, so I sat him down and said, ‘Look, I’m not gonna ask you again. Someday, if you feel like selling it, if you change you mind, great. But I’m not gonna bring it up again – our friendship’s more important.

“A few years went by, and I was having my 50th birthday party. I’m playing on stage, and sure enough, Slash had the guitar brought out to me as a gift. I couldn’t believe it. It was just so symbolic of the kind of guy Slash is. He’s got a really big heart. A great guy.”