Whitesnake's Reb Beach to play one off clinic in UK

Whitesnake guitarist Reb Beach will be performing a one off guitar clinic at Manchester's brand new boutique guitar showroom, Tone World, on Thursday 8 March.

Beach emerged on the stateside scene with hirsute rockers Winger in the late 1980s, then went on to tour and record with the likes of Alice Cooper and Dokken. Since 2005 he's been one half of Whitesnake's formidable twin-guitar duo alongside Doug Aldrich.

According to the official press release, the Clinic on 8 March at Tone World "will also feature 2011 Guitarist Of The Year Rick Graham opening the event followed by Beach who will be playing songs, telling his hilarious road stories and answering questions from the audience.

"Tickets are limited to 100 and each will be entered into a free draw on the evening to win a Blackstar amp signed by the Whitesnake star, so don't delay in getting yours for this very special evening."

Visit Tone World to buy tickets.